Comerica Bank Purchases 11,424 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,785 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after acquiring an additional 177,399 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GABC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.76. 104,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,399. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $971.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $84.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insider Transactions at German American Bancorp

In other news, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 1,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,222. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

See Also

