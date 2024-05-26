Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 156,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 107,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. 287,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,909. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

