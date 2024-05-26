Comerica Bank Sells 27,929 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,929 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of VRRM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.14. 1,083,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,753. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $28.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verra Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.