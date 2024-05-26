Comerica Bank Sells 446 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,124,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,555. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,871. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,871. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,203.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,529 shares of company stock valued at $769,293 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

