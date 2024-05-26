Comerica Bank Sells 6,165 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,938,000 after acquiring an additional 372,495 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 68,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 53,568 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $56.47. 25,373,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.78. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $57.29.

American Equity Investment Life Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Saturday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

