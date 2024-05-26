Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in Teradata by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,787. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 964,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,176. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

