Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,322 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TIP opened at $106.44 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.35.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.