Commerce Bank Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 101.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,225,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,334,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 101.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,646,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184,568 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 104.0% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 147.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $958,253,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average is $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $78.83.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

