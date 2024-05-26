Commerce Bank Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $44.12 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.