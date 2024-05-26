Commerce Bank Has $6.96 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.10% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $646,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.5 %

WH opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

