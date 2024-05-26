Commerce Bank Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 114.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,408 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Centene by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,215,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,239,000 after purchasing an additional 231,931 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $2,349,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 452,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after buying an additional 68,854 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC opened at $74.63 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

