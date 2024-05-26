Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.27% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 524.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $67.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

