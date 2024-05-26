Commerce Bank Lowers Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 98.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,578,000 after buying an additional 815,850 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 102,850 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

