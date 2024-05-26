Commerce Bank Lowers Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Exelixis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,496,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $244,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,814 shares of company stock worth $939,475. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

