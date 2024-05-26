Commerce Bank Purchases 2,946 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $2,233,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Argus upped their price target on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BX opened at $123.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.31%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.