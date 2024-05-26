Commerce Bank Purchases Shares of 55,138 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,138 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,000. Commerce Bank owned 0.09% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $106.06 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $146.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on JAZZ. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

