Commerce Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.14% of Post worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Post by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,002,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,382,000 after buying an additional 249,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $19,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Post by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,112,000 after purchasing an additional 209,111 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter worth $8,694,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Post by 195.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 68,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $106.43 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.77.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. Post’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

