Commerce Bank Sells 1,036 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,303,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $516.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $509.96 and its 200 day moving average is $523.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

