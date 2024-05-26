Commerce Bank Sells 582 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.13.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LULU opened at $303.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.77. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.28 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

