Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 3,873 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $228,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after purchasing an additional 484,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 476,951 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $78.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,266. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

