Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,664 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.34% of Perion Network worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Perion Network by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 154.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PERI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Perion Network Stock Performance

Perion Network stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. 364,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,353. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

