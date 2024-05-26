Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,293,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,689 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,824. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

