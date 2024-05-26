Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,965 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 2.99% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBND. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBND traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Company Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

