Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 2,282 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. 703,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,022. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.