Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 3,705 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in CONMED were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in CONMED in the third quarter worth $475,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at about $5,691,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CONMED by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in CONMED by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CNMD traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 243,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,526. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average is $90.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.06 million. Equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Insider Activity

In other CONMED news, COO Pat Beyer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at $738,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub acquired 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,872.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pat Beyer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,118.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,442 shares of company stock valued at $446,733 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

