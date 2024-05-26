Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 5,850 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Integer were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 22.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Integer by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITGR. CL King began coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

NYSE:ITGR traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $122.63. The stock had a trading volume of 175,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,129. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.74 and its 200 day moving average is $105.18. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total value of $565,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Integer news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total value of $565,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,006.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at $320,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,812 shares of company stock valued at $771,956. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

