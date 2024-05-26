Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 246.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,215 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,534,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,044 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,995,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $27,739,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 279,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.97. 235,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,988. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

