Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 1,080 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 125.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $548,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $379,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,300.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $379,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,300.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,467 shares of company stock worth $14,501,269. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 0.2 %

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.75. 61,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,471. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Read Our Latest Report on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.