Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 22,076 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,076 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hologic by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Hologic by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.80. 1,303,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,473. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

