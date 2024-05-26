Contrasting Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) and Toro (NASDAQ:TORO)

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) and Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Costamare and Toro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare $1.51 billion 1.17 $385.75 million $2.58 5.84 Toro $78.47 million 1.13 $140.64 million $2.78 1.68

Costamare has higher revenue and earnings than Toro. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Costamare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

58.1% of Costamare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Toro shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Costamare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Costamare and Toro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare 0 2 1 0 2.33 Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Costamare currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential downside of 22.58%. Given Costamare’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Costamare is more favorable than Toro.

Profitability

This table compares Costamare and Toro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare 19.26% 12.61% 5.74% Toro 259.21% 50.68% 27.87%

Volatility & Risk

Costamare has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toro has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Costamare beats Toro on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc. owns and operates containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 19, 2024, it had a fleet of fleet of 68 containerships and 37 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

About Toro

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

