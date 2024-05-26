Cool Company Ltd. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:CLCO)

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cool in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Cool’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cool’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Cool alerts:

Cool Stock Performance

NYSE:CLCO opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. Cool has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Cool

Cool Dividend Announcement

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Cool by 58.6% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,214,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,651 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cool during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cool during the first quarter valued at about $12,124,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cool during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cool during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 13.75%.

About Cool

(Get Free Report)

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.