Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 316,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 225,460 shares.The stock last traded at $13.02 and had previously closed at $12.12.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.75%.

Cool Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82.

Institutional Trading of Cool

About Cool

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cool by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,214,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,749,000 after buying an additional 1,187,651 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cool during the 1st quarter worth $12,124,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cool during the 4th quarter worth $12,220,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cool by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 143,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 98,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cool by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the period. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

