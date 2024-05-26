Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 316,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 225,460 shares.The stock last traded at $13.02 and had previously closed at $12.12.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.75%.
The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82.
Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.
