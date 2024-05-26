Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,820,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,715 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.19% of Copart worth $89,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after buying an additional 48,891,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Copart by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after buying an additional 8,205,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Copart by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after buying an additional 7,666,881 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,882,000 after buying an additional 7,122,991 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Copart

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.