Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $8.49 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and $83.76 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.49 or 0.00012277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00053768 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00017664 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

