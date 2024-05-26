Cosmos Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $8.35 or 0.00012184 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and $79.60 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00053369 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00017568 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

