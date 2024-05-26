Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Sells $34,077.36 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 3,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $34,077.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,033,074 shares in the company, valued at $60,203,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Coursera Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of COUR stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on COUR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 9.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Coursera by 7.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Coursera by 72.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.