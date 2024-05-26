Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.71

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $243.76 million and $6.13 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001759 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

