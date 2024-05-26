Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) PT Raised to $62.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.92.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.46. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $53.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $148,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,053.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $148,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,053.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $5,307,931.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,664 shares of company stock worth $13,965,618. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

