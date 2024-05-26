CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 0.2% on Analyst Downgrade

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $84.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics traded as low as $55.21 and last traded at $55.61. Approximately 176,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,710,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRSP. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,148 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,496,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
