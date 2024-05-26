Cronos Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.56 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $8.56 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00053672 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00017581 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00012201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

