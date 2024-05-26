CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $15,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $351.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 976.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.68. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

