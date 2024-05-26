Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $252.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.50.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $280.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.47 and its 200 day moving average is $236.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $157.85 and a 52 week high of $286.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.24%.

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $1,894,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

