CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hovde Group cut CVB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

CVBF stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $126.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in CVB Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

