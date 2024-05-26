CyberConnect Price Up 28.8% This Week (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. One CyberConnect token can now be purchased for approximately $9.57 or 0.00013969 BTC on major exchanges. CyberConnect has a total market cap of $212.80 million and $37.99 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,235,360 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 99,999,999.99843472 with 22,235,360.34843472 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 8.88345056 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $21,366,557.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

