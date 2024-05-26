DA Davidson Lowers Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target to $295.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NDSN. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Get Nordson alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $237.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.54 and its 200 day moving average is $256.77. Nordson has a one year low of $208.91 and a one year high of $279.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 48.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Nordson by 918.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 10,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Nordson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.