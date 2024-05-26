Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,705,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,652. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.96 and a 200-day moving average of $238.95.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,540 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,481. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

