Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Danaher were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $1,752,382,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Danaher by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,449 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1,440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,976 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,850,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $161,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,540 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,481 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

