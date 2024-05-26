Daniel Adam Rabie Buys 235,000 Shares of GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Adam Rabie acquired 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £152,750 ($194,140.82).
GetBusy Stock Performance
Shares of LON:GETB opened at GBX 65 ($0.83) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,483.33 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 64.83. GetBusy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 79 ($1.00).
GetBusy Company Profile
