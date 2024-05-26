Daniel Adam Rabie Buys 235,000 Shares of GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Adam Rabie acquired 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £152,750 ($194,140.82).

GetBusy Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GETB opened at GBX 65 ($0.83) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,483.33 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 64.83. GetBusy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 79 ($1.00).

Get GetBusy alerts:

GetBusy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

GetBusy plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers Workiro; Virtual Cabinet; SmartVault; and Certified Vault. The company also provides a range of tools and end -to -end workflows such as digital asset and document management, tailored templates, quotes/proposal development, form-fill, authentication, e-signatures and approvals, workflow and task management, chat, and complex digital certification.

Receive News & Ratings for GetBusy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GetBusy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.