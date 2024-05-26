Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $0.80 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $1.30.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $0.94 target price (down from $2.63) on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DNMR

Danimer Scientific Stock Down 4.5 %

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.62. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 49.97% and a negative net margin of 324.79%. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,070,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,913 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 99,078 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 628.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 157,085 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,734,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 131,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.