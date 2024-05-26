Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $1,031.97 and last traded at $1,012.57, with a volume of 245485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $904.65.

The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Barclays decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $930.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $999.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 14.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $873.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $794.03.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.